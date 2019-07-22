Fake accounts case: Faryal’s physical remand extended till 29th

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Monday extended the physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, till July 29, in mega money laundering and fake accounts investigation.

NAB on Monday produced former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused before the Accountability Court. After the removal of Judge Arshad Malik from the post over video scandal, Judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing the fake account reference.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of Faryal Talpur for further investigation in the fake bank account case.

Firstly, the court granted the physical remand of Sindh’s MPA till August 6. However, it was reduced till July 29, on the request of NAB officials.

During the hearing, former President Asif Ali Zardari arrived at the rostrum and presented newspaper clippings before the court in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar claimed that Zardari owns 32 properties.

The former president requested the court to summon Shahzad Akbar and ask him clarify his statement and to produce evidence of 32 properties. He contended that the trial court should summon Akbar and inquired about the evidence about his statement.

To this, accountability court judge asked Zardari to hand over the clipping to his lawyer, and a legal action over the matter could only be taken after filing of an application with the court.

The Accountability Court judge also granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused Noreen Sultan and Kiran Aman, who had submitted applications to become approvers in fake accounts case.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that two other accused Nasir Abdullah and Azam Wazir could not be produced in court as both were in abroad. Granting 14-day physical remand of Faryal Talpur, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 19.

After his court appearance answering question regarding de-seating chairman Senate, former President Asif Ali Zardari said neither his party had ‘earlier’ chosen the chairman nor planned to de-seat him now.