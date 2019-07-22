Video scandal case: Tariq sent on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD. The Civil Judge Islamabad Shaista Kundi here on Monday sent Mian Tariq Mehmood, the main suspect who made purported video of Judge Arshad Malik, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in video scandal case.

The court directed to present the accused again on August 5, 2019.

The accused told the court that he will die if he went to jail because he was the patient of ‘Brain Tumor’. The accused also told the court that he is suffering of different other diseases. The court directed jail management to provide all necessary medical facilities to the accused.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented main character of video scandal case before the court and pleaded to further extension of physical remand. FIA officials prayed the court to further extend for five days physical remand of the accused. The FIA officials said that they needed more time for investigation as earlier a memory device USB, mobile phone and a vehicle had been recovered from the accused. We needed physical remand of further five days to investigate the matter till receiving of forensic report.

But, the court rejected all requests of FIA regarding to extend physical remand and ordered to send the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

On July 17, Mian Tariq was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The alleged video was recovered from Mian Tariq’s house. He was trying to flee to Dubai but the FIA caught him.

Earlier, the law ministry issued the notification stipulating the removal of Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik from his post, as the Islamabad High Court had decided to remove him.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam

Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidences.

Mian Tariq Mehmood, main character of video scandal case was brought to the court in fool proof security arrangements.