Court turns down Sana’s food plea

LAHORE: The District and Sessions Court on Monday turned down plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in which permission was sought for provision of homemade food in the jail. The court ordered the PML-N leader to contact the jail Superintendent. According to the jail authorities report submitted in the court, Sanaullah is being provided food according to his health. The former law minister is undergoing medical check-up on a daily basis, the report read.

Earlier on July 13, the court had reserved its verdict in the plea seeking permission to provide homemade food to Sanaullah in the jail.