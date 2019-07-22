Opposition to move SC against media censorship

ISLAMABAD: Terming the arrest of opposition leaders political victimisation, the opposition’s Rehbar Committee Monday decided to hold protest demonstrations in front of the National Accountability Bureau offices, and file a petition with the Supreme Court on the media censorship.

The third meeting of the Rehber Committee met here with its convener and Opposition Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani in the chair.

The committee decided to file a petition with the Supreme Court against the media censorship.

The committee finalised its strategy to ensure the success of its no-confidence motion against the Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The committee also decided to observe July 25 as a black day on the completion of one year of 2018 general elections.

According to sources, the committee was informed that despite Jamaat-e-Islami’s likely abstention from voting, the opposition had enough strength to ensure the success of their no-trust motion.

Addressing a press conference after the committee meeting, Durrani said the committee had discussed the upcoming no-confidence motion in detail and formulated their strategy for its success.

“We have the required strength for the success of our motion, and will prove it in the Senate session on Tuesday (today),” he said.

He said the committee condemned the arrest of leaders of opposition parties. “These arrests will not deter the political leaders, as they are used to facing this kind of political victimisation,” he said.

He said the whole nation had witnessed how the political rallies were being stopped.

“We have also decided to file a petition with the Supreme Court on the media censorship,” he said, adding that the opposition will observe July 25 as a black day and hold protest rallies throughout the country.

Replying to a question about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States, Durrani said it was the official visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and not of the prime minister. “The language which the prime minister used in the United States is condemnable,” he said.

He questioned who financially sponsored the rally of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United States.