PHF’s congress, executives to meet today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation’s congress and executive board will meet in Karachi on Tuesday (today) to finalise among other things the selection committee.

‘The News’ said in its story on July 18 that Manzoor Junior, the 1984 Olympic Games winning team captain, was set to head the new selection committee. The congress is expected to formally approve its formation.

Deliberations are also on the cards on the appointment of team managements for junior and senior teams. Saeed Khan and Khawaja Junaid are being considered for these jobs.

“At the moment there are more than one name under consideration for these posts. Nothing has been finalised as yet. The congress members’ input will be sought on the matter,” a PHF official when questioned said.

“There are more than one point on the agenda including finalisation of the selection committee and giving final shape to future course of action to raise the national outfit,” the official said.

Another important point on the agenda is the vote of confidence for the newly appointed PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa. “Bajwa was appointed secretary by Brigadier (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and needs to get a vote of confidence for official cover,” he said.