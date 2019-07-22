TWO-TEST SERIES IN PAKISTAN: Sri Lankan team to inspect security measures

ISLAMABAD: A Sri Lankan delegation to inspect security arrangements for the two-match Test cricket series will arrive in Pakistan next month.

The two matches will be part of the World Test Championship.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board told ‘The News’ that the Sri Lanka Cricket has communicated that its security team would reach Pakistan in August. “They have yet to confirm the dates of the security delegation’s arrival,” he said.

There are chances that both countries might decide on the roadmap for the two-Test series that is most likely to be held in Pakistan from October 1.

There are two proposals — one Test in Lahore and the second in Dubai. The PCB, however, is adamant that both matches should be played in Pakistan — in Lahore and Karachi. The Sri Lankan security team is expected to visit both these cities to inspect security arrangements.

According to reports, the SLC officials are keen to know what security arrangements will be in place on the cricket team’s route from the hotel to the ground and back from the ground to the hotel.

The decision on the future of the series is expected to be taken once the security team submits its findings to its board.

If everything goes according to plan, it will be for the first time in nine years that a full ICC member country would visit Pakistan for a Test series. Sri Lanka were the last team to do that in 2009.

The decision to send a security team to Pakistan came following meetings between PCB and SLC officials on the sidelines of the ICC meeting in London.

Cricinfo adds: With teams refusing to tour Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2009 attack in Lahore, the PCB was forced to adopt UAE as its home venue for international cricket, as well as for the Pakistan Super League.

Besides the two Tests held in England against Australia in 2010, every Pakistan home Test has been played in the UAE, invariably to nearly empty stadiums.

In 2015, Zimbabwe became the first Full Member to tour Pakistan since 2009, with a limited-overs series held in Lahore. Despite extensive security measures, a bomb blast occurred 800m away from the Gaddafi Stadium during the second ODI. Zimbabwe stayed on and finished the series two days later.

It was two years before a similarly high-profile match would occur in Pakistan. That was the Pakistan Super League final in March 2017 at the Gaddafi Stadium. This was followed by a successful tour of the World XI for three T20Is in September, which saw a number of high-profile cricketers turn up.

The World XI side was coached by Andy Flower and included five players from South Africa — including Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla — three from Australia, two from West Indies and one player each from England, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The matches received official T20I status from the ICC, who also hired independent experts to oversee security arrangements.

Players were offered $100,000 to play the series, which spanned five days.

Sri Lanka’s T20I squad then toured Pakistan for one match in 2017, though several regular players stayed away. The team was captained by Thisara Perera while SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala and sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara accompanied the side to Lahore. The brief tour became a major stepping stone and paved the way for the PCB to convince teams to play more international cricket in Pakistan.