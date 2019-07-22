Senate debates no-trust motion today

ISLAMABAD: The Senate meets for a requisitioned session today (Tuesday) to take up a motion regarding the joint opposition’s resolution on removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Upper House of the Parliament will hold its sitting at the Parliament House at 3:00pm to deal with the on-appoint agenda.

A meeting of the combined opposition was held here to evolve a strategy about the requisitioned session.

A few of the opposition senators, including Abdul Qayyum and Ch Tanvir Khan are currently abroad and are expected to join their colleagues at the ‘right time’.

The resolution was submitted in the Senate Secretariat on July 9 after a meeting between members of the opposition in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, who had chaired the meeting. Then in a tit-for-tat move, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allied parties on July 12 filed a no-trust resolution against Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwala, who hails from PPP.

The resolution that demands the removal of the Senate chairman under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate was drawn up by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi and signed by members of the opposition. A requisition was also submitted, asking for a session to be called so that the resolution can be moved in the Senate.

After correspondence between Senate chairman and opposition, Sanjrani summoned the Senate requisitioned session Saturday and notification was issued accordingly.

However, a day later, President Dr Arif Alvi also summoned the Senate for a regular session on August 1 with the agenda of taking up the no-confidence motions against Senate incumbent Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani and Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwala.

Since the Senate rules are silent, both the government and the opposition have total divergent views on the issue of voting on the no-trust motion against the Senate chairman.

On its part, the government contends that a no-trust motion can be taken up only during a regular sitting as a session can only be requisitioned to discuss some important national issue of public importance and on the basis of any recent occurring.

Taking a completely opposite position, the opposition says it will insist on voting on its resolution in the requisitioned session and alleges that discussion without voting will be a violation of the rules.