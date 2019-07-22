close
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Transferred

National

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Monday. According to the notification Deputy Secretary Board of Revenue Saadat Pervaiz has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner Coordination Sargodha, Mudassar Arif (awaiting posting) as Section Officer Transport and Assistant Director R&D Commissioner Office Rawalpindi Sidra Anwar as Assistant Commissioner (HR) Rawalpindi.

