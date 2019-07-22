Drug addict found dead in Yakki Gate

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Yakki Gate police limits Monday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was found dead near Nawaz Sharif Hospital. Police reached the scene after being informed and rushed him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police said he was a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs. Further investigation is under way.