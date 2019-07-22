close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Injured trader dies at hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

LAHORE: Sh Irfan alias Chana, who was shot and injured near Qurtaba Chowk, succumbed to his injuries at the Services Hospital Monday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and added murder offence in the already registered FIR. Two other injured persons were still under treatment at the hospital. The trader Sh Irfan Chana, his driver Rafiq and a passerby Sher Bahadur had sustained bullet injuries Sunday when the accused Ashid Butt and his accomplices resorted to indiscriminate firing. A case has also been registered against the accused persons who are still at large. SP Dost Muhammad said special teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits.

