Man shoots at, injure girl, self

LAHORE: A man shot at and injured a girl and later on injured himself with a bullet fire over the issue marriage proposal in Baghbanpura Monday. Police have shifted the injured persons to hospital for treatment. The condition of boy is stated to be critical. The girl has been identified as Kanwal while the accused person Naeem. Police reached the crime scene and collected evidence. SHO said a case of attempt to murder and attempt to suicide will be registered against Naeem. Further investigation is under way.