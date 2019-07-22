close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Man shoots at, injure girl, self

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

LAHORE: A man shot at and injured a girl and later on injured himself with a bullet fire over the issue marriage proposal in Baghbanpura Monday. Police have shifted the injured persons to hospital for treatment. The condition of boy is stated to be critical. The girl has been identified as Kanwal while the accused person Naeem. Police reached the crime scene and collected evidence. SHO said a case of attempt to murder and attempt to suicide will be registered against Naeem. Further investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan