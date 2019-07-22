close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Motorcyclist hit to death by a speeding vehicle

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

LAHORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist was hit to death by a speeding vehicle in Shahdara Monday. Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. He has been identified as Khan Bahadur. He was on his way on a motorcycle when a truck hit him near Begum Kot, Shahdara. As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. Police have arrested the driver Umar and started legal action against him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan