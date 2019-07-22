Motorcyclist hit to death by a speeding vehicle

LAHORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist was hit to death by a speeding vehicle in Shahdara Monday. Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. He has been identified as Khan Bahadur. He was on his way on a motorcycle when a truck hit him near Begum Kot, Shahdara. As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. Police have arrested the driver Umar and started legal action against him.