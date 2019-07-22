DHA double murder suspect wants to confess, says police

KARACHI: The police on Monday told District South judicial magistrate V that the suspect who allegedly murdered his business partners, including an anchorperson, over a money matter wanted to confess to his crime as he repented.

According to the Darakhsan police, Atif Zaman allegedly killed his business partners including anchorperson Mureed Abbas and contractor Khizar Hayat, over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority on July 9 and later tried to commit suicide. The District South judicial magistrate V, Abdur Raqeeb Tunio, directed the investigation officer to present Zaman in the court on Tuesday (today) to record his statement under section 164 CrPC. The IO told the court that the suspect wanted to make a voluntary confession. He said the suspect was not at ease and apprehended that he would once again attempt suicide life if not taken care of. The IO also submitted the medico-legal report of the suspect which the court had sought to ascertain the facts about his health as the police said he needed to be shifted to a public hospital because as his medical bills at the private health facility were not paid. At the previous hearing, an uncle of the suspect had told the court he will pay the outstanding bills for his nephew. He sought court’s permission to meet Zaman in the hospital which was approved. The IO told the court that meeting had taken place. Zaman’s defence counsel told media that the family was holding talks with the private hospital management over the payment of the bills.

Three FIRs were registered against Zaman under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 and section 23(1)(a) of the Sindh Arms Act 2013 at the Darakhshan police station.