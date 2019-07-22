close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
July 23, 2019

Locals forced to pay exorbitant fare

July 23, 2019

LALAMUSA: Locals are facing exorbitant fare issues on the part of transport owners.

Reportedly, van owners are receiving exorbitant fares from passengers without any list from the relevant authorities. The locals are also forced to board overloaded vans in intense heat.

The locals are charged Rs 50 from Sarai Alamgir to Khawar. The locals urged higher authorities to look into the matter.

