6.8m Sehat Insaf Cards distributed in Punjab: minister

MULTAN: As many as 6.8 million Sehat Insaf Cards have been distributed in Punjab, said Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik here.

While addressing the Sehat Insaf Cards distribution ceremony at Makhdoom Rasheed on Monday, he said that the card holder along with his family would avail the facility of treatment of Rs 720,000, adding that 19,000 cards would be distributed from the Basic Health Unit Makhdoom Rasheed. Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, MPA Wasif Raan and others were also present.

MNSUA to organise second Mango Festival from 26th: The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) will organise the second annual three-day Mango Festival from July 26 to develop linkages between mango farmers and its exporters to enhance the fruit’s export.

It would also serve as a platform for mango farmers and exporters to come across new opportunities to market their products and find new buyers at domestic and international levels, said in a press release issued by the MNSUA spokesman here on Monday. MNSUA Vice-Chancellor Dr Asif Ali and Punjab Investment Board and Trade Chairman Sardar Tanweer Ilyas would jointly open the three-day mango festival where mango farmers and exporters from the south Punjab would establish their stalls.

Envoys from different countries are expected to visit the mango festival and it would register success like the previous year. Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the Islamabad’s Mango Festival, the MNSUA VC said that this year showed good results with regard to mango production and added that the four mango festivals, organised by the MNSUA, had set the tradition and other were following to hold such events all over the country. He said that the embassy of Tajikistan was buying mangoes from the MNSUA to send them onward as gift and termed the development a kind of mango marketing. He said that the MNSUA was also organising a four-day mango festival at a mall in Lahore from Aug 1 to 4.

Traders for dialogues on tax issues: Members of Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan have asked the government to hold dialogues with the traders to steer country out of economic crisis.

This was stated by Khawaja Suleman Siddique, chairman of Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan here on Monday. He said that the traders had already wanted to settle tax issues through dialogue, adding that the traders’ community was very much loyal and they wanted to play its role for the uplift and prosperity of the country.

NH&MP arranges awareness lectures about traffic laws: The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) created awareness about road safety and traffic rules by arranging lecture sessions for the masses across the region.

This was stated by SP Nadeem Ashraf Warraich while addressing the people at different places on Monday.

He said that strict adherence to traffic rules was of vital importance as it helped avoid road accidents. Civilised societies follow the traffic rules and regulations in letter and spirit, he added.

The discipline was very important in all fields of life, he said. Accidents could be avoided by following road safety measures, he added.