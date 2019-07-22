Bill passed amid Opp walkout

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed the KP Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to enhance the retirement age of government employees from 60 to 63 years.

The bill was passed amid protest and walkout by the opposition lawmakers.

After the amendment to Section 13 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act No XVIII of 1973 in clause (a) after “qualifying service”, the words and commas “or attaining the age of fifty-five years, whichever is later,” shall be inserted and in clause (b), for the words “ sixtieth” the words “sixty-three” shall be substituted.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s lone MPA, Inayatullah Khan had moved two amendments to the bill suggesting that the word fifty-five for the word fifty and for sixty-three the word fifty-eight may be substituted.

Shagufta Malik of Awami National Party (ANP) had also suggested inserting fifty-eight in her amendment. Speaking on his amendments, Inayatullah said enhancing of retirement age would increase the liabilities and the financial burden would be shifted to the next government.

He said it would not only stop promotions but deprive thousands of youth of job opportunities. The lawmaker said government officers may challenge it in the court of law as it would cause disappointment among those waiting for promotion. The decision is a negation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto of providing millions of jobs to the youngsters, he added. Shagufta Malik supported Inayatullah and said the decision of increase in upper age limit for retirement would further complicate the issue and after three years the government expenditure on pension would increase to a great extent.

She said it would badly affect the youth seeking government jobs. She argued that the bill should be sent to the select committee of the assembly for deliberation. Ziaullah Bangash, advisor to the chief minister on education, and Minister for Works and Communication Akbar Ayub defended the bill, arguing that the draft was finalised after thorough discussion and homework.

Akbar Ayub claimed that enhancing retirement age limit would not affect promotions. Rather the government would save Rs70 to Rs80 billion in three years, he argued.

About challenging the law in the court, he said this House was supreme compared to all the institutions and its legislation cannot be challenged.

Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) put forward the view that the law can be challenged in the court.

She pointed out if the House was supreme then why sub-judice matters cannot be discussed in the assembly. When the minister refusal to accommodate the amendments proposed by the opposition lawmakers or send the bill to the assembly’s select committee, the MPAs from the opposition parties walked out of the House in protest. Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, who presided over the session, put the amendments and the bill to a vote.

The amendments proposed by the opposition legislators were rejected and the bill was passed with a majority.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines Safety, Inspection and Regulations Bill, 2019, the KP Lissail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the KP Essential Personnel (Registration) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were also introduced in the House. The session was adjourned to meet again on August 5.