NAB prepares questionnaire for Nawaz’s nephew

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities have prepared a questionnaire for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yusuf Abbas Sharif, who is scheduled to appear before the Bureau on Tuesday (today) in connection with his shareholding in Chaudhry Sugar Mills since 1995.

According to sources, NAB has asked him about his shares and the number of total shareholders, about the amount of sugar exported so far and the mode of

receiving payments, and the details of bank accounts through which payments were received.

The questionnaire also asked about details of investments and loans payable by the Shamim Sugar Mills.

Besides, details of transactions through TT and loans from different companies have also been asked.