India denies seeking US mediation on Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs Monday denied US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir dispute with Pakistan.

"We have seen @POTUS's [President of the United States] remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in an alter night tweet, reports the Indian media.

He added: "It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally."