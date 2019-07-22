Atlanta United blank DC United 2-0

LOS ANGELES: Pity Martinez scored the eventual winner and Brad Guzan earned his 10th shutout as Atlanta United FC beat the Wayne Rooney-less D.C. United 2-0 on Sunday.

Pity Martinez scored in the 89th minute and Josef Martinez added the insurance goal in stoppage time as second place Atlanta improved to 11-8-3 on the MLS season.

Guzan stopped three shots for the shutout over D.C. United, who missed Rooney as they rely heavily on him for much of their scoring. Guzan now has a league-leading 10 shutouts.

D.C.’s loss dropped them to third place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-6-8 record, one point back from Atlanta.

Rooney was left off the roster of the key regular season contest after coach Ben Olsen allowed him to take some time off due to some “niggling” injuries, about which he refused to go into detail. As a result the 33-year-old Rooney missed his first match because of injuries since joining the MLS team last year. “There are some signs of wear and tear, some little niggling things,” Olsen said. “It’s just time to give him a mental and physical break. It’s that simple. It’s not something we want to push right now.” Rooney leads the team in goals, with 11, and assists, with seven. He has been in on 58 percent of United’s goals. His goal total is tied for fourth in the league.

Liverpool suffer narrow defeat: Alejandro Pozo delivered the late dagger in 10-man Sevilla’s 2-1 friendly win over Liverpool in Boston Sunday, a defeat made worse for the European champions when they saw Yasser Larouci stretchered off.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious at Joris Gagnon’s outrageous kick at an on-rushing Larouci in the 76th minute. Gnagnon was shown a straight red card after sweeping one of the Frenchman’s legs out from underneath him, toppling him to the pitch where his head bounced hard on the ground. Even with the La Liga outfit reduced to 10 men, Liverpool were unable find a way ahead, and Pozo sealed it in the 90th minute as he smoothly collected a pass from Munir El Haddadi, rounded Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet and knocked the winner into an unguarded net. Sevilla had enjoyed by far the majority of scoring chances on a sweltering evening at Fenway Park — home of the World Series Champion Boston Red Sox. Both Liverpool and the Red Sox are owned by groups led by John W. Henry.

Players were granted water breaks in the hot, humid conditions, and even the pitch created on the baseball diamond received extra water during the match. The pro-Liverpool crowd weren’t treated to many of the club’s stars as Brazilian internationals Roberto Firmino and Alisson were both absent for the Reds following their Copa America campaign along with M Salah and Sadio Mane, both missing due to the African Cup of Nations.

As in a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Friday in Indiana, there was some shaky defending from Liverpool. Nolito’s powerful shot in the 37th minute past Liverpool starting goalkeeper Andy Lonergan — who was at Middlesbrough last season — was Sevilla’s reward after a half-hour of pressure.