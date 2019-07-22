Pacquiao-Amir showdown unlikely this year

ISLAMABAD: Filipino professional Manny Pacquiao has appeared to rule out a possible showdown with British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan in November, this year. Pacquiao, 40, the other day became the oldest welterweight champion in history by defeating Thurman in a split decision at the MGM Grand. Khan claimed earlier in the week that he and Pacquiao had both signed up for a fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 8.But after clinching the 62nd win of his 71-fight professional career against previously-unbeaten American Thurman, Pacquiao said he did not expect to step back into the ring again this year. Pacquiao, who defeated Adrien Broner in January and has not fought three times in the same year since 2008, is a senator in the Philippines. “I think my next fight will probably be next year because I am busy this year,” Pacquiao said.