PCB emerging players’ camp begins

LAHORE: The Emerging Players High Performance Camp for Under-19 cricketers started with fitness test of the players here at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday. Seventeen players, comprising those were recently toured Sri Lanka and South Africa, have been invited to the camp. The six-week long camp has been divided into two phases to provide flexibility to the coaches to add more players on the basis of their performances in the U19 Regional Academies presently running across the country.

The players are taking part in the Emerging Players High Performance Camp are: Abbas Afridi (FATA), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Amir Ali (Larkana), Basit Ali (Multan), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad), Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad), M Amir (Peshawar), M Haris (Peshawar), M Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore), Niaz Khan (Peshawar), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi).