Pakistan’s Sirbaz scales Broad Peak

ISLAMABAD: Sirbaz Khan, who successfully climbed the summit of the world’s 12th highest mountain – Broad Peak (8047m) without using supplementary oxygen. Sponsored and supported by a local Islamabad hotel, Sirbaz completed his summit on the 12th of July at 2:25 pm. The expedition was accompanied by 4 climbers in total, 2 members from Nepal and 1 each from the USA and Germany. Sirbaz Khan is on his ‘Mission Summit 14’. He aims to summit all 14 highest peaks above 8000m without oxygen. This was his 4th consecutive successful summit after K2 (8611m), Nanga Parbat (8126m) and Mount Lhotse (8516m). Meanwhile Aziz Boolani of the sponsors said: “It is a great privilege for us to support Sirbaz Khan on his expedition.We have been supporting talent to promote Adventure Tourism where needed and try to bring diverse experiences to our community through our various initiatives.”