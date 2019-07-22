Australia’s Ashes race heats up

SYDNEY: Australia coach Justin Langer has been reassured that the Ashes squad can include a 17th member if required, as the likes of Matthew Wade, Kurtis Patterson, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Jackson Bird and Peter Siddle prepare to duel for the last few remaining spots in the touring party at Southampton this week.

About 50 players and Cricket Australia staff are all on site at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire for a trial match between teams coached by high-performance coach Brad Haddin and batting coach Graeme Hick, with Langer and the selection chairman Trevor Hohns to oversee the contest and make their final deliberations. The acting head of team performance Belinda Clark is also here, while the new head of national teams Ben Oliver - one of two roles Clark recommended to oversee the sprawling high-performance area - is also expected to be present. This camp was the vision of the oft-criticised former head of team performance Pat Howard, who looked for lateral solutions to tour preparations after a series of underwhelming results from 2014 to 2016, including the 2015 Ashes series.