PM promises to fix Pak cricket after dismal WC

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to fix Pakistan cricket after the team’s dismal performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Imran Khan, former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister, said that he is working on a plan to develop “best cricket team of the world” following their dismal performance in the recently-concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfraz Ahmed’s men finished fifth in the points table — at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semifinals owing to better net run rate.

“After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket,” said Imran while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday. “There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a very professional, best Pakistan team. Remember my words,” he added.

He, however, did not divulge the details about his plans for reforming Pakistan cricket. “I went to England where I learned to play cricket. When we returned from there we raised the standard of other players. After the World Cup I have decided that I will fix the Pakistan cricket team,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told a packed arena of overseas Pakistanis. “The team you see in the next world cup, remember my words that team will be a professional team. We will fix the system and bring one in which the best talent comes forward,” he added.

Pakistan finished fifth in the ICC Cricket World Cup points table and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. The team’s performance was termed inconsistent as they won big matches against England and New Zealand but lost to West Indies by a wide margin. The Pakistan Prime Minister is currently on a three-day visit to the US.