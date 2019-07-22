close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 23, 2019

Barty retains top ranking

Sports

 
July 23, 2019

PARIS: The women’s world rankings were unchanged at the top on Monday with Ashleigh Barty of Australia at number one after leading players took the week off post-Wimbledon. Japan’s Naomi Osaka is second with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic third and Romania’s Wimbledon champion Simona Halep fourth. Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands rounds out the top five.

Latest WTA rankins released Monday:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6605 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JAP) 6257

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6055

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5933

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5130

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4785

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4638

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3802

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3411

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3365. —AFP

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports