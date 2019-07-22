Malinga to quit ODIs after first BD match

COLOMBO: Veteran Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga will retire from one-day international cricket with the first match of a three-match series against Bangladesh, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said on Monday.

Malinga was named to the 22-man Sri Lanka squad for the series with matches scheduled for July 26, 28 and 31 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. But speaking at the team’s press conference in the Sri Lankan capital, Karunaratne confirmed the 36-year old fast bowler and former captain would only appear in the first game. “He is going to play the first match. After that he is retiring. That’s what he said to me. I don’t know what he said for the selectors but for me he said he is playing only one match,” said Karunaratne.