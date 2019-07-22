Pak, SL set to launch World Test Championship after clearance

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka security delegation is due in Pakistan in August to monitor measures in place for smooth hosting of the two-match Test series in connection with World Test Championship.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed to The News that the Sri Lankan Board has communicated that security delegation is due in Pakistan sometime in August to look into measures being adopted to host the two-Test matches. “Sri Lanka cricket has intimated that they are sending a security team in August to look into the security finalized for the two-match series. They have yet to confirm the final dates of the security team arrival,” the spokesman said.

There are very good chances that both countries would decide on the roadmap for holding the two-Test match series most likely to be held in Pakistan starting from October 1. There are two proposals. One is to hold one Test match in Lahore and then to play the second in Dubai. PCB however is adamant that both matches should be played in Pakistan-one in Lahore and other in Karachi.

Sri Lankan security team is expected to visit both cities to check the arrangements for team boarding and lodging and travelling from and to the hotel where the squad is to stay.

According to reports Sri Lanka Board officials are keen to know what security arrangements and measures would be on taken on team’s route to hotel and back.

The decision on the future of the series are expected to be taken once security team furnish its findings on the security measures, the PCB has planned for the series.

It would be after SLC team report that the decision on the series would be taken.

If everything goes according to plan, it would be for the first time in ten years that a full ICC member country would be visiting Pakistan for Test match series. Sri Lanka was the last team travelling to Pakistan for series in 2009.

The decision to send the security team to Pakistan came following meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lankan Board officials meetings on the sidelines of ICC meeting in London.