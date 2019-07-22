close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
AFP
July 23, 2019

B’desh cleric arrested over rape charges

World

AFP
July 23, 2019

DHAKA: A Bangladesh cleric has been accused of raping around a dozen boys in the latest sex assault case to shock the Muslim-majority nation. Police said Idris Ahmed, 42, was arrested for the alleged rape of about 12 boys aged between 12 and 19 at an Islamic seminary in Dhaka´s Dakshin Khan neighbourhood. One offence was committed just a week before his arrest and Ahmed filmed the assault, said a police statement Monday. Ahmed is the third teacher from an Islamic seminary to be arrested on rape charges this month after the detention of two head teachers accused of raping female pupils. A number of former male madrasa students have in recent weeks said on social media that they had been raped or sexually molested by teachers and older students.

