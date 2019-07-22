close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
AFP
July 23, 2019

British MP charged with assaults

World

LONDON: A British MP from the governing Conservative Party was charged Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting two women. Charlie Elphicke, 48, was charged with three counts of sexual assault, London´s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He is accused of assaulting one woman in 2007 and a second woman twice in 2016. The MP for Dover and Deal, on the southeast tip of England, is due to appear in court in central London on September 6. “Charlie Elphicke has said from the outset that he denies any wrongdoing,” said his lawyer Ellen Peart. “He will defend himself vigorously and is confident that he will clear his name.” Elphicke was suspended from the Conservatives in November 2017 after allegations against him were referred to police. Prime Minister Theresa May controversially restored him to the Conservative ranks in December 2018, shortly before she faced a vote of no confidence.

