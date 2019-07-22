4 civilians killed by army in Cameroon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YAOUND: Cameroonian security forces are committing “brazen crimes” against civilians, Human Rights Watch said on Monday, accusing the military of killing four people and raping a woman in the English-speaking northwest region. For three years government troops have been fighting English-speaking separatists demanding independence in the northwest and southwest regions, leaving hundreds dead and forcing nearly 500,000 people from their homes. An 80-year-old man and a young man with a mental disability were among those killed in security operations since mid-June, HRW said in a statement on its website. “These latest crimes add to a long string of abuses by Cameroonian security forces,” said Central Africa director at HRW Lewis Mudge. “Instead of seeing that justice is done, Cameroon´s authorities deny that their forces are killing and raping people, so it is essential to remind them that the world is watching.”
