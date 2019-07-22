close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 23, 2019

4 civilians killed by army in Cameroon

World

AFP
July 23, 2019

YAOUND: Cameroonian security forces are committing “brazen crimes” against civilians, Human Rights Watch said on Monday, accusing the military of killing four people and raping a woman in the English-speaking northwest region. For three years government troops have been fighting English-speaking separatists demanding independence in the northwest and southwest regions, leaving hundreds dead and forcing nearly 500,000 people from their homes. An 80-year-old man and a young man with a mental disability were among those killed in security operations since mid-June, HRW said in a statement on its website. “These latest crimes add to a long string of abuses by Cameroonian security forces,” said Central Africa director at HRW Lewis Mudge. “Instead of seeing that justice is done, Cameroon´s authorities deny that their forces are killing and raping people, so it is essential to remind them that the world is watching.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World