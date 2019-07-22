Six protesters dead in clashes with Nigerian police

ABUJA: At least six Shiite protesters were killed in clashes with Nigerian police in the capital Abuja, eye witnesses told AFP. “I am right now in front of six dead bodies, one of them is an underage boy,” a Shiite protestor, Abdullahi Musa said. “Many, many people were shot.” An AFP journalist at the scene also saw the bodies. Hundreds of members of The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) — a Shia sect — marched in the capital city before being met with tear gas from Nigerian police, the AFP journalist witnessed. IMN protesters then threw petrol bombs, setting a local fire station ablaze.