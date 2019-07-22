Philippines’ Duterte urges lawmakers to restore death penalty

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte urged lawmakers on Monday to bring back the death penalty as part of his internationally-condemned crackdown on narcotics in which police have already killed thousands.

Buoyed by exceptionally high approval ratings and a legislature dominated by his allies, Duterte used his annual State of the Nation address to urge action on a key unrealised plank of his tough-on-crime stance. “I respectfully request congress to reinstate the death penalty for heinous crimes related to drugs as well as plunder,” he said referring also to the nation´s deep-rooted corruption problem.

“My countrymen, it is a sad commentary that we cannot distinguish our need from our greed, our principles from prejudices,” he told hundreds of assembled lawmakers, diplomats and celebrities in Manila.

Amnesty International immediately warned over the proposal´s impact on a nation where police claim to have killed more than 5,300 drug suspects, but activists say the true toll is at least four times higher.

“Talk of bringing back the death penalty for drug-related crimes is abhorrent, and risks aggravating the current climate of impunity,” Amnesty section director in the Philippines Butch Olano said.

Though Duterte´s campaign is the subject of a recently launched review by the United Nations´ rights body and a preliminary inquiry from International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors, he was defiant in his address. “Duterte — extrajudicial killing — report to the ICC,” he said. “If you can provide me with a good comfortable cell, heated during winter time... unlimited conjugal visits, we can understand each other.” In May´s mid-term elections Duterte backers won control of the Senate, which had stopped cold some of his most controversial proposals, such as bringing back capital punishment. However, his allies, including the daughter of deceased former dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the first head of Duterte´s drug war, have voiced support for the death penalty.

Just as the president began his 90-minute address, he pointed to the popular support that underpins his brash rule, which faces censure for locking up detractors and attacking critical journalists.