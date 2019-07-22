England to meet Wales, France in inaugural World Cup 9s

LONDON: England have been drawn in the same group as Wales, France and Lebanon for the inaugural Downer World Cup 9s in Sydney on October 18-19.

The draw was made at the tournament launch at Parramatta Town Hall, where a raft of new rules were revealed including the introduction of a five-point try. England and Wales have been drawn in Group B, with Group A comprising Australia, New Zealand, PNG and USA. Pacific nations Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Cook Islands were placed in Group C.

The two highest-placed teams from group A will go through to the semi-finals, alongside the winners of Groups B and C. NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said the pools were chosen to ensure exciting match-ups between traditional rivals.

“The World Cup 9s will feature the most exciting players to watch in the game, representing their nations and their cultures,” Greenberg said. “It will be a festival of rugby league and the fast-paced, frenetic nature of Nines will be fantastic to watch. This is rugby league rebooted - a unique and exciting way to showcase our wonderful athletes.”

The amended rules include: A bonus zone, giving teams the chance for a five-point try; a 20-40 rule, in addition to the 40-20; a 25-second shot clock on drop-kicked conversions; and golden try in the event of a match drawn after regulation time.

The two highest placed teams from the women’s pool, which features Australia, New Zealand, England and PNG, will play in the final.