Tue Jul 23, 2019
Food for thought

Newspost

 
July 23, 2019

The population keeps growing unchecked which increases the number of mouths we have to feed. Our nation has become the land of gourmands. When it comes to eating, we devour everything from street food to delicacies without regard for it being possibly unhygienic and harmful to our health which will land you in the hospital. Obesity amongst people of all age groups is on the rise.

Those were the days when our people used to be physically active. They used to eat healthy and as children were forbidden from eating street food and the like.

Now parents encourage the practice of eating out for every meal. Unhealthy living has become our national identity. Our schools have no proper physical health standards to make children maintain their fitness. We live in a society where healthy thinking has been discarded and unhealthy thinking is promoted.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

