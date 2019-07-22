What happened next to Imran Farooq’s widow?

LONDON: Dr Imran Farooq’s widow Shumaila Nazar and her two sons live in extreme poverty and Shumaila is on the verge of becoming homeless.

It can be revealed for the first time that Dr Farooq’s widow not only faces extreme financial difficulties but she has also been looking for a rented house for several months without any success.

Her physical condition is so bad that she uses aid to walk and has not recovered after she was admitted to hospital in November 2016 after she broke a jaw on right side of her face. Since the tragic murder of her husband Dr Farooq nine years ago in Edgware, no one has known until now about the whereabouts of Shumaila and her sons but this correspondent found during investigation that Shumaila Imran Farooq lives in a first floor run-down, dinghy flat. The flat is situated on top of a pizza shop and a mechanic’s workshop and its one end opens on a street which is frequented by drug peddlers and rough sleepers at night.

It is a harrowing tale of what has happened to her: a former MPA herself of the MQM from a woman reserved set who married Dr Farooq, the MQM leader who was assassinated in London in February 2004.

This correspondent was recently alerted that Shumaila has become almost paralysed due to her health situation and has a medical assessment meeting set with a doctor to make findings about her health, enabling her for government’s subsidized medical care. Met by this correspondent outside the medical centre walking on crutches helped by her young sons, she politely refused to answer questions but her facial expressions told a story of thousands of words. She looked weak, traumatised, broken and helpless.

In the last nine months she has visited offices of several estate agents trying to find a reasonable flat for herself and her sons but to no avail. In one instance she was asked to pay £4,500 towards deposit but she was unable to raise this money, this correspondent has seen evidence of correspondence.

The owner of the flat, according to sources, has issued three notices to Shumaila to vacate the flat where she is currently living, trusted sources who saw these notices revealed to this correspondent. It is understood that Shumaila has no bank balance to her name and not a penny to her sons’ name.

It can be confirmed Shumaila met two estate agents in the Barnet area, less than a mile from the MQM’s international secretariat, attempting to get a house locally on rent but she was turned away because of the fact that her monthly rent is paid by the local Barnet council and there is not a single property in the entire area that could be afforded within the rent limit that the local government provides her.

Inquiries made with the local council confirmed that Shumaila gets £1000 from the council which she pays towards the privately rented flat, food and utility bills. She has no other source of income and has never worked for a day because she has no one else to help with the pick and drop of her sons. Her 14 and 12 years old sons are students at a local school in classes 9 and 7 at a public school.

Soon after the murder of Dr Farooq on the Green Lane, the Scotland Yard moved out Shumaila and her sons from that area. She was moved to some unknown area for three years but, according to sources, she has been living at the current address for nearly three years now.

When Dr Farooq was murdered in London, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain made a number of promises before Pakistani media about the welfare and future of Dr Farooq’s wife and sons. Amidst tears and outpouring of grief before the media at the MQM secretariat on the early hours of September 17, 2010, hours after Dr Farooq’s murder, the MQM founder promised that he would arrange for the private schooling of Dr Farooq’s sons and would look after the widow all his life. Hussain promised that he would look after the family of Dr Farooq in the same manner that he would look after his only child Fiza Altaf Hussain. Hussain also announced during one of his public speeches that he would buy a house for Dr Farooq’s widow and sons.

Nine years on, none of the promises made publicly have been fulfilled. In fact nothing ever was done towards the fulfillment of these promises. On the other hand, MQM leaders are fighting amongst each other over properties worth millions but the woman who lost her husband to the MQM is almost homeless and suffering from abject poverty.

Sources within the MQM have confirmed that Shumaila appealed to many MQM-London leaders to help her but she was told that the party faced financial crunch and did not afford buying a 2-bedroom flat for her.

Sources said that she requested to the MQM leader for help but did not get any positive response. She was told that the party faced cases in the UK and had to pay large amounts towards legal fees and maintenance of the international secretariat.