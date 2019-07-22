IAEA chief dies aged 72

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VIENNA: Yukiya Amano, the Japanese diplomat who led the International Atomic Energy Agency for a decade and was extensively involved in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and the clean-up of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, has died aged 72.
Amano, who had wide experience in disarmament, non-proliferation diplomacy and nuclear energy issues, had been chief of the key UN agency that regulates nuclear use worldwide since 2009.
