IAEA chief dies aged 72

VIENNA: Yukiya Amano, the Japanese diplomat who led the International Atomic Energy Agency for a decade and was extensively involved in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and the clean-up of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, has died aged 72.

Amano, who had wide experience in disarmament, non-proliferation diplomacy and nuclear energy issues, had been chief of the key UN agency that regulates nuclear use worldwide since 2009.