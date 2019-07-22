Johnson critic Sir Alan Duncan quits govt

LONDON: A prominent critic of Boris Johnson has quit as a government minister ahead of the result of the Tory leadership race, warning that Brexit had cast a “dark cloud” over the country.

In a sign of the difficulties Tory leadership favourite Johnson could face in uniting a bitterly divided party, Sir Alan Duncan resigned from the Foreign Office before the new prime minister takes office.

Johnson is widely expected to defeat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to become the Tory leader when the result of the contest is announced on Tuesday (today).

In his resignation letter, Sir Alan said he had “served with two very different Foreign Secretaries” — Johnson and Hunt. Sir Alan said: “The UK does so much good in the world.

It is tragic that just when we could have been the dominant intellectual and political force throughout Europe, and beyond, we have had to spend every day working beneath the dark cloud of Brexit.” His resignation will not be the last, with Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke having already confirmed they will quit rather than be sacked by Johnson.

Sir Alan has been one of Johnson’s fiercest critics on the Tory benches. In June he described Johnson as a “circus act”, and last year promised to end the former foreign secretary’s political career over his comparison of Theresa May’s Brexit deal to a “suicide vest”.

Sir Alan’s move was criticised by former minister Greg Hands, who said it would make a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government more likely. Hands, who is backing Hunt, said pre-emptive ministerial resignations “in case your own democratically-elected party leader is not to your liking are absurd”.

Sir Alan’s resignation came after Johnson restated his firm intention to get the UK out of the European Union by the end of October, claiming a deal with Brussels could be reached if the country has the “will” and the “drive” for Brexit.