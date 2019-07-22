Iran claims arrest of 17 CIA spies

TEHRAN: Iran said it has arrested 17 people allegedly recruited by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to spy on the country’s nuclear and military sites.

Intelligence chiefs said some of 17, who were all Iranian nationals, have already been sentenced to death. An official told a press conference in Tehran that the arrests had occurred over the past few months.

He did not say how many of those arrested had received a death sentence. The official was identified as the director of the counter-espionage department of Iran’s intelligence ministry. He said some of those arrested worked in nuclear and military sites. He claimed none had succeeded in their sabotage missions.

The announcement comes as Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers is unravelling and tensions spike in the Persian Gulf.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, a former CIA director, declined to address specifics of the arrests, but added: “The Iranian regime has a long history of lying.”

Pompeo pointed to differences between the US and Iranian accounts of the location of an unmanned US drone the Iranians shot down in June, among other incidents. “It’s part of the nature of the ayatollah to lie to the world,” he said.