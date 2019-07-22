close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
INP
July 23, 2019

Pakistan needs to mobilise tax revenue, cut debt: IMF

July 23, 2019

WASHINGTON: Acting Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) David Lipton has said Pakistan needs to mobilise domestic tax revenue to ensure funds for social and development programs while reducing debt.

He expressed these views in a statement after his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. The two officials discussed recent economic developments and implementation of Pakistan’s IMF-supported economic reforms.

Lipton said the IMF and other international partners were working closely with the Pakistani government to support the implementation of the reforms. Prime Minister Khan also met with the President of the World Bank David Malpass.

“Just concluded constructive meeting with Pakistan PM Khan where we discussed his important ideas on transformational policies to accelerate equitable growth and job creation for Pakistanis,” Malpass tweeted.

