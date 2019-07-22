Fake accounts case: Faryal’s remand extended till 29th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur till July 29 in mega money laundering and fake accounts investigation.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused before judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the case following the removal of judge Arshad Malik from the post.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court of the progress in investigation in mega corruption scam. On the NAB’s request the court extended Talpur’s physical remand till July 29.

During the proceedings, Zardari arrived at the rostrum and presented newspaper clipping in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar mentioned that Zardari owned 32 properties.

The former president contended that the trial court should summon Akbar and enquire about the evidence about his statement. At this, the judge asked Zardari to share this clipping with his lawyer and file a separate application regarding the matter.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused Noreen Sultan and Kiran Aman, who had submitted applications to become approvers in fake accounts case. The NAB prosecutor informed the court that two other accused Nasir Abdullah and Azam Wazir could not be produced as both were abroad. It may be mentioned here that the NAB would also produce Zardari on July 29, after ending of his remand in Park Lane property investigation.