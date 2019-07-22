Govt defeated in Lords over move to prevent no-deal Brexit

LONDON: The government has suffered another heavy defeat in the Lords over a bid to block a no-deal Brexit being forced through with Parliament suspended.

By 260 votes to 146, majority 114, the Lords rejected a bid to throw out a move backed by MPs to stop the next prime minister proroguing Parliament to allow the UK to crash out of the EU on October 31.

The vote on the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill came after Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson repeatedly refused to rule out such a move if he becomes prime minister this week.

Peers first defeated the government by a 103-vote majority last week in an attempt to block Parliament being suspended to push through a no-deal exit.

The change to the legislation will require progress reports on restoring devolved government in Northern Ireland to be debated regularly in Parliament, effectively preventing it being prorogued.

But MPs turned the screw on Theresa May’s successor by amending the legislation again, requiring Parliament should meet even if prorogued.

Urging peers to reject this, Northern Ireland minister Lord Duncan of Springbank hit out at the “hijacking” of legislation designed to give time for an Executive to be reformed.

Lord Duncan condemned the move as a “procedural gambit”, which had little to do with Northern Ireland, adding: “It is disappointing that the Commons has chosen to take the issue of restoring devolved government to Northern Ireland and misuse that as a wedge to manufacture debates around Brexit.”

But Tory former Cabinet minister Viscount Hailsham said it was a “constitutional outrage” that Johnson should even contemplate proroguing Parliament and urged peers to take every proper step they could to prevent such a “disgraceful act”.

Backing the government, Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Tebbit said a “dog’s dinner” was no better for “being served cold a second time”.

Labour’s leader in the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon accused Johnson of behaving “more like a medieval monarch than a prime minister in waiting”.

She said Britain was living through extraordinary times, but the public would expect Parliament to be sitting for such a momentous decision.