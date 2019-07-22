Jo Swinson elected new LibDems leader

LONDON: Jo Swinson has been elected leader of the Liberal Democrats. Ms Swinson beat former cabinet member Sir Ed Davey to replace Sir Vince Cable at the helm of the Lib Dems.

Swinson, an ex-minister, had been the bookies’ favourite to take the party crown. The East Dunbartonshire MP has served as Sir Vince’s deputy since June 2017.

Kingston and Surbiton MP Sir Ed served as energy secretary in the coalition government under David Cameron.

Swinson triumphed in a ballot of party members as the Lib Dems are enjoying a revival due to their outspoken opposition to Brexit. The party has 12 MPs — bolstered by Chuka Umunna’s decision to join last month — and came second in the European elections, winning 20 per cent of the vote share.

The Lib Dems also enjoyed a surge at the local elections in response to their anti-Brexit stance. Swinson has suggested that if Boris Johnson enters Number 10 and is committed to Brexit on October 31 with or without a deal then the Lib Dems could be boosted even further.