Judge’s video leak: Suspect sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday sent Mian Tariq Mehmood — allegedly involved in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal — to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the suspect before Civil Judge-III Islamabad West, Shaista Kundi, on expiry of his three-day physical remand and pleaded the court to further extend his physical remand by five days.

At the outset of the hearing, the FIA officials said they needed more time for investigation as earlier a memory device (USB), mobile phone and a vehicle had been recovered from the accused and they required more time for investigation into the matter till receiving forensic report.

Mehmood pleaded the court that such vehicle was not his property and the USB device was voluntarily submitted before the agency. The court, however, rejected the FIA’s plea to further extend the remand and also directed the authorities to provide medical facilities to the suspect as he told the court that he was suffering from various diseases.