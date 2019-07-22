Minister promises reforms in Punjab Baitul Maal

LAHORE: Reforms will be introduced in the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal to improve the working of the department. A reform committee is being constituted and laws may be altered where necessary. Raja Basharat, Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, said this here while presiding a meeting attended by head of the NGO Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saquib, Secretary Social Welfare Ambreen Raza and Ameen Baitul Maal Azam Malik among others.

Basharat directed all government and private institutions to hire three percent differently abled people, according to quota. He called for initiating more projects for the special persons’ welfare; steps to grant monthly stipend to the unemployed and deserving visually impaired persons and recruitment according to the fixed quota.

The minister said five shelter homes were operating in the city while one was under construction at Taunsa. The department planned to set up a shelter home in all six big government hospitals of Lahore, he added.

The minister said that Bait-ul-Maal Department could play an effective role in making the vision of Riasat-e-Madina come true. He lauded Ehsaas Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan.