PFA seals two big eateries

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two big eateries during its annual inspection campaign of three and four star hotels across the province here on Sunday.

The campaign was kicked off on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that food safety teams inspected 27 hotels in a day-long operation on Sunday.

The teams visited nine hotels in Lahore, five each in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, two in Sialkot and one in Multan. Meanwhile, PFA imposed Rs110,000 fine on five eateries and issued warning notices for improvement to 19 hotels.

He said that hotels were sealed for using expired khoya, cheese and meat, loose tainted spices and rotten vegetables. The teams also found poor storage system, stale fish, poor quality coconut and a huge quantity of spoiled semolina.

He said that the raiding teams thoroughly examined kitchens, production areas, warehouses, dining areas and other sections of the hotels.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA was checking hotels according to its inspection schedule for 2019. He said that PFA would ensure implementation of the law and would bound food industry to follow the regulations. The director general said that PFA was taking indiscriminate action against the food business operators by following the directions of the Punjab government.

PFA would allow only those food business operators (FBOs) in Punjab who follow the hygiene principles, he added PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 146 criminals, including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs),

during the last week and seized illegal arms and drugs from their possession. PHP teams arrested 18 POs and eight court absconders, 70 drug pushers, 47 illicit arms carriers. They arrested three dacoits namely Shoaib, Adnan, Nouman and seized three pistols.