Man kills nephew as gun goes off

LAHORE: A 9-year-old boy was killed and his 10-year-old brother injured when their uncle accidentally pulled the trigger of his gun in the Manga Mandi area on Sunday.

The children's uncle Sharif was cleaning his gun which it went off. As a result, Altaf, 9, died on the spot and his brother Afzal was badly wounded. The wounded boy was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical. Police detained the children's uncle Sharif for questioning.

Man kills elder brother: A man was killed by his younger brother in the Green Town area on Sunday following a domestic issue.

The accused identified as Faizul Haq got infuriated after having an exchange of harsh words with his elder brother Ejazul Haq over a domestic issue and severely injured him. The victim was rushed to hospital where he expired. Police removed the body to morgue.

commit suicide: Two people, including a woman, committed suicide in separate incidents in the Shera kot are on Sunday. A 30-year-old woman, Sumaira, committed suicide by setting herself on fire. She had an exchange of harsh words with her husband over a domestic issue and later set herself ablaze. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her burns. In another incident, a father of four identified as Nusrat ended his life by taking poisonous pills over an unknown issue. The bodies were removed to morgue. Meanwhile, Harbanspura police handed over the body of a 21-year-old girl to her heirs. The girl, a medical student, had committed suicide over unknown issues.

Youth dies: A 19-year-old youth died after falling down from a moving train in the Raiwind area on Sunday. The deceased was yet to be identified till the filing for this report. The youth was standing near the door of a Peshawar-bound train when he slipped and fell down on the track, resulting in his death. Police removed the body to morgue.

Woman dies: A woman was killed and four other people were injured in a road accident in the Shahdara area on Sunday. The five people were run over by a rashly-driven bus. The woman identified as Bano died on the spot. The injured were admitted to hospital where the condition of two victims was stated to be critical. The accused bus driver escaped from the scene.