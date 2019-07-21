Peaceful elections in merged districts another milestone

PESHAWAR: Peaceful elections across the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas proved to be another milestone in completing the process of merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 34,500 security personnel were deployed in the merged districts for maintaining peace in and around the polling stations during the polls. There was no major incident of violence reported from any part of these districts throughout the day, resulting in peaceful polling process right from Bajaur to Waziristan. As many as 1,897 polling stations were set up for male and female voters. Soldiers from the army and paramilitary Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, Khassadar and Levies personnel (now part of KP Police) were deployed at the polling stations for the security purpose. Besides, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed in every polling station.

Apart from men, tribal women in large numbers participated in the polling process and voted for their favourite candidates, right from Bajaur to Waziristan.