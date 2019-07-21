close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 22, 2019

Bohra community spiritual leader calls on president

Top Story

A
APP
July 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Dai al-Mutlaq and Spiritual Leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin along with a delegation Sunday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House Karachi.

During the meeting, the president appreciated the vibrant contributions of Dawoodi Bohra community in the development of Pakistan. He underlined that Bohra community was playing a remarkable role in the social welfare and economic sectors. “Bohra community’s collective culture and focus on education is highly commendable,” he added.

The president also appreciated the establishment of Burhani Foundation and expressed confidence that this foundation would go a long way in promoting environmental awareness and research.

He underscored that Pakistan had launched Clean and Green Pakistan initiative with the aim to address climate change and global warming. He urged the Bohra Community to play a constructive role in this campaign.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story