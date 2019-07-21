Bohra community spiritual leader calls on president

ISLAMABAD: Dai al-Mutlaq and Spiritual Leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin along with a delegation Sunday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House Karachi.

During the meeting, the president appreciated the vibrant contributions of Dawoodi Bohra community in the development of Pakistan. He underlined that Bohra community was playing a remarkable role in the social welfare and economic sectors. “Bohra community’s collective culture and focus on education is highly commendable,” he added.

The president also appreciated the establishment of Burhani Foundation and expressed confidence that this foundation would go a long way in promoting environmental awareness and research.

He underscored that Pakistan had launched Clean and Green Pakistan initiative with the aim to address climate change and global warming. He urged the Bohra Community to play a constructive role in this campaign.