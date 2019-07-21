PML-N ex-MPA house raided, 130kg ‘charas’ recovered

BAHAWALPUR: Anti-Narcotics Force Team led by ANF inspector from Multan raided the house of PML-N’s former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi and claimed to have recovered about 130 kg ‘charas’ on the information of her son Tayyab Ayub Qureshi.

Earlier according to ANF inspector Zubair, a suspicious vehicle was blocked near Basti Malook on Bahawalpur-Multan Road and two alleged culprits Raza Khalid and his accomplice Abdullah residents of Jhang were interrogated who disclosed to the ANF team that they had supplied consignment of ‘charas’ at the residence of former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi in Kausar Colony, Bahawalpur. The ANF team reached the residence of ex-MPA, where her son informed about the presence of ‘charas’ in the cattle-yard near their residence. According to ANF team, it was buried in the cattle-yard and later it was dug out by the team. Later, the team also arrested Adeel Aslam, friend of Tayyab Ayub, and brother of Tayyab too .This correspondent frequently tried contacting the former MPA but her phone was powered off. It is pertinent to mention that the house of ex-MPA is closed and cattle-yard was sealed by the ANF after the recovery.