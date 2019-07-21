close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
Agencies
July 22, 2019

Omar Abdullah defends Imran on protocol issue

NEW DELHI: As Twitterati took aim at Prime Minister Imran Khan over absence of state protocol to him on arrival in the US, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Sunday threw his weight behind Imran, saying he had saved Pakistan’s money.

Quoting a tweet by Pakistan-based journalist Fawad Rehman, who posted the video of Khan’s arrival, Abdullah said the reported absence of a state protocol to Khan “reflects badly” on the Donald Trump administration.

“He saved his country money it didn’t need to spend AND didn’t wear his ego on his sleeve as most “leaders” do. Remind me again why that’s a bad thing. This reflects badly on the American establishment rather than on @ImranKhanPTI IMO,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted.

Khan was instead received by his Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others at the Dulles International Airport.

A video shared by PTI showed Khan deboarding the commercial flight and later being received by Qureshi and Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Asad M Khan.

As Khan did not receive his due welcome, netizens used this opportunity to have a good laugh.

“Pakistan didn’t do very well in the World Cup, but this seems a harsh punishment,” a Twitter user said. In a bid to cut costs with a struggling economy back home, Khan had earlier expressed his wish to stay at the ambassador’s residence during his visit to the US capital.

